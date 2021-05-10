Unique fundraiser helps keep not-for-profit doors open for another eight months

The 705 Recovery Community Centre in Barrie was able to raise $32,500 through a unique fundraiser on Saturday.

Four people spent 24 hours in the centre’s four windows facing Dunlop Street doing silly acts, like putting on costumes in exchange for donations.

Todd Palmer, Public Relations for the 705, tells CTV News the centre had been on the verge of closing its doors, but with the funds raised, they can keep the centre operational for at least eight more months.

The not-for-profit organization supports abstinence-based recovery programs as a solution to addiction.

"Overdose deaths are at all-time highs across Canada. The 705 Recovery Community Centre needs to stay open, or people will die." said Public Relations and Fundraising Manager Christine Gordon.

More than 200 people per week have been using the facility since it opened in late 2020.

For more information on the centre and event, you can click here.