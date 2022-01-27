Unique 'goat away' experience in Huntsville offers something for nature and animal lovers

A farm in Huntsville offers the chance for you to enjoy nature and take a walk on the wild side by taking a stroll with a loveable, furry four-legged friends.

Muskoka Goat Away offers 'goat walks,' which include a stroll through a forest trail with a goat by your side. The animals are all trained and walk easily on a leash.

Stephanie Brooks is the owner of Muskoka Goat Away.

After losing her job due to COVID-19, Brooks was out walking her family's goats when she was asked for a business card.

She says the idea to offer goat walks took off from there.

Over the past week, Brooks says she's received hundreds of messages from those who are interested in partaking in the hour-long activity.

You can book in groups of two to six, and it costs $20 per goat walker.

All that is needed is seasonal outdoor attire, comfortable walking shoes and your camera to capture the memory.