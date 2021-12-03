Unique grocery-style food bank opens its doors in Midland

A unique food bank has opened in Midland to help feed those facing food insecurity.

The Georgian Bay Food Network (GBFN) is a grocery-style food bank that offers people the chance to access their own foods based on their own needs.

"Our main goal is to reduce the stigma associated with food insecurity and food banks," says Alexandra Hamelin, the Georgian Bay Food Network founder. "We really hope community members feel comfortable accessing GBFN."

Hamelin says she saw the increased need for food banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She adds that one in eight households in Simcoe County is food insecure.

"I think the COVID pandemic in general has been very difficult for a lot of people and people are in positions they've never been in before," Hamelin says. "People are struggling, and we want to help."

Members of the community have stepped up to help, with businesses and corporations covering rent and utilities for the food bank.

"This is community-driven and operated," Hamelin says. "It's really important to us that everybody continues their involvement, and we're very thankful for everybody who has."

To register or volunteer for the organization, visit GBFN's website.