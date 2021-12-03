Unique grocery-style food bank opens its doors in Midland
A unique food bank has opened in Midland to help feed those facing food insecurity.
The Georgian Bay Food Network (GBFN) is a grocery-style food bank that offers people the chance to access their own foods based on their own needs.
"Our main goal is to reduce the stigma associated with food insecurity and food banks," says Alexandra Hamelin, the Georgian Bay Food Network founder. "We really hope community members feel comfortable accessing GBFN."
Hamelin says she saw the increased need for food banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She adds that one in eight households in Simcoe County is food insecure.
"I think the COVID pandemic in general has been very difficult for a lot of people and people are in positions they've never been in before," Hamelin says. "People are struggling, and we want to help."
Members of the community have stepped up to help, with businesses and corporations covering rent and utilities for the food bank.
"This is community-driven and operated," Hamelin says. "It's really important to us that everybody continues their involvement, and we're very thankful for everybody who has."
To register or volunteer for the organization, visit GBFN's website.
-
Single parents in Edmonton to get gifts, Christmas dinner from their 'Little Santas'A community effort to make Christmas a little brighter for single parents in the Edmonton area is looking for a little help from the public.
-
Alleged Kitchener shooter faces charges in two other shootings, lawyer confirmsCTV News has learned that a man charged last month in relation to a shooting on Country Hill Drive in March is also facing charges in two other shooting incidents.
-
Family of cancer patient who spent final hours alone in Winnipeg ER gets apology, continues to push for changeIt’s been three months since a Winnipeg cancer patient spent most of his final hours alone in an ER bed and his family is still fighting for change.
-
Partial costs of Sask. COVID-19 hospital treatments, airlifts add up to more than $100MThe Government of Saskatchewan has been billed for some of the costs associated with COVID-19 patient transfers to Ontario hospitals.
-
New evacuation order issued due to flooding at several properties near Mission B.C.The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued another evacuation order for residents near Mission, B.C.
-
Police program helps downtown Sudbury businesses mitigate risksThe opioid and homeless crisis in Sudbury has had negative impacts downtown. Now, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said it’s working with community partners and businesses to try and mitigate some of those issues.
-
16-year-old Pats superfan wins jersey design contestJerseys designed by a 16-year-old Regina Pats super fan will be worn by the team during a game on Saturday against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
B.C.'s new COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings met with mixed reactionsNew restrictions on in-person religious gatherings in B.C. have been met with mixed reactions from places of worship.
-
Saskatoon business owner says property tax increase latest challengeCole Thorpe, who owns retail store Prairie Proud, has been working hard to keep his business going during the pandemic and says curveballs in the city’s 2022-2023 budget make it even harder.