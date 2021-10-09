Unique Halloween show taking over Orillia street

An Orillia man has taken his lifelong passion for Halloween to a whole new level.

Derick Lehmann has been a fan of Halloween for as long as he can remember. While he's been involved in organizing community activities celebrating the spooky day before, he's added another this year.

Lehmann has brought the ghosts and goblins out in full force to his street on Dale Drive, but not in the way they are often seen at other Halloween haunts. The Orillia man is producing a nightly show using unique technology.

"It's called projection mapping," says Lehmann. "It's where you trace the outline of your home, and then we pop in a bunch of different animations."

Lehmann says he was first made aware of the technology during a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl. Differing from a regular projection, it animates traditionally static objects with video, animation and various special effects.

Once the home's outline is traced, it provides an opportunity for the characters to come to life seemingly.

"It's not a movie screen," says Lehmann. "It's a house, and the different elements react to the doorways or the windows or the roofline and such, so it's all cut right into place, and people are really enjoying the show."

The show runs for about 20 minutes, featuring clips from popular Halloween movies like Ghostbusters and Stranger Things. Families are encouraged to watch from their cars, listening through their FM radios.

Lehmann says he'd like to continue the project in the years to come.

"I think each year we'll change the animations, add some different stories; it's endless," says Lehmann. "And who knows what the future brings with this technology, there could be something brand new that we haven't even thought of yet!"

The show will be running on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. It will also run on Sun. Oct. 10 and Halloween.