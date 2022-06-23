Unique land art installation celebrates Town of Innisfil's bicentennial

A local artist inspired by the Town of Innisfil's Irish heritage created a labyrinth to celebrate the town's bicentennial.

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library teamed up with the town to have Denis Bolohan design the Tree of Life, which is best appreciated from above.

Bolohan completed the unique living artwork on the grounds adjacent to the Cookstown Branch to "uplift the spirits of residents."

Bolohan has been creating site-specific land works for over three decades. His work includes snow sculptures, fire sculptures, and crop and grass labyrinths.

Residents are encouraged to walk the patterns of the labyrinth, starting at the roots and wandering to the upper crown and finishing at the heart of the trunk, for a 1.3-kilometre stroll.

Complete information can be found here.