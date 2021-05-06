Unique Mother's Day gift can help buy medical equipment

Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has a unique way to honour mom on Mother's Day.

The mammography equipment at RVH sees a lot of traffic, with approximately 85 mammograms done a day.

The hospital's four ageing units need replacing with new state-of-the-art equipment.

The hospital has created a special e-card that you can personalize for Mother's Day.

The cards are $5 each. All proceeds raised will go towards purchasing new mammography imaging equipment at RVH.

All donations will be matched.