Unique program pairs therapy dogs with struggling readers to boost skills
After a pause due to the pandemic, the Story Dogs of New Tecumseth program is back and ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary in June.
The program pairs students with trained therapy dogs for reading sessions and aims to help struggling readers between the ages of six and 10 boost their reading skills and confidence at New Tecumseth Public Library branches..
The program's founder, Carolyn Milne, said the positive impact that Story Dogs has had on the community over the years has been exciting.
"You don't really know at the time, but down the road, you've been around long enough, then you hear all these stories about coming to the library to read to a dog made the person a success," she said.
The program is volunteer-run, with individuals like Margaret Rudnitski, a retired teacher.
"I'm really new. I've only had two sessions so far, but I just love it," Rudnitski said. "The combination of reading and being together with a dog and the children was perfect."
The eight-week program is free, making it accessible to families who may not have the means to afford other reading programs.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastorAlberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south EdmontonA man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Broken System documentary nominated for prestigious national awardA CTV News Calgary documentary on the crisis in the EMS system has been nominated for a prestigious national award.
-
Terrorism suspect in B.C. bus slashing case appears in courtThe man facing terrorism charges in relation to a knife attack on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. made another appearance in provincial court on Wednesday.
-
Ontario calls for 'swift' action on bail reform from federal governmentAs Ontario continues to push for “swift” action on bail reform, experts are urging cautious, “evidence-based” solutions aimed at reducing the amount of incarcerated Canadians.
-
'That smell. That's that trigger': Indigenous class action aimed at dental work done by ISCA list of Indigenous Canadians planning to join a future class action lawsuit against Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is growing at a rapid rate.
-
Canadian Blood Services looks for donors ahead of Easter weekendCanadian Blood Services is looking for donors to fill open appointments this long weekend, with supplies of certain blood types running low.
-
'It is more dangerous': police chiefs call for help following officer deathsCanada's police chiefs are calling for help, following the deaths of nine officers since September – a trend they say shows policing today has become more dangerous
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of CalgaryMultiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.