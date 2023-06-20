'Unique' Schneiders site already attracting prospective buyers

The former Schneiders factory in Kitchener is already attracting prospective tenants, according to the real estate firm handling its sale.

“We’re expecting some strong interest from developers – largely Canada-based, but also internationally,” Mitchell Blaine of CBRE said Thursday.

The 26-acre site on Courtland Avenue went up for sale Wednesday, without an asking price.

While its new owner will be allowed to decide what the property is used for, Blaine said he expects a large, “fairly dense” mixed-use development.

“You’re going to see a mix of residential … office uses, some retail, and possibly even some high-tech manufacturing,” he said.

The plant underwent numerous expansions in the nearly 100 years it operated.

It closed in February, with owner Maple Leaf Foods saying it was obsolete for the modern manufacturing world.