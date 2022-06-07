'Unique' smoker stolen from Pembroke home
Do you have a friend in the Ottawa Valley who suddenly served you delicious ribs or brisket for the first time?
If so, the police may be looking for them.
OPP are investigating the theft of a smoker from a home on William Street in Pembroke. The Kamado Joe smoker is valued at $1,500, police say, and was taken during the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday.
Police believe whoever took the 'unique' smoker barbecue had help.
"Due to the significant weight of the item more than one person may be involved in this theft," they said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or call Crime Stoppers.
No reward is listed, but you could probably convince the smoker's rightful owners to grill you up something nice.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.