Unique sparrow found in Regina backyard

A local bird enthusiast found a unique sparrow in the flock he feeds daily.

Brian Cobb has been a bird lover for over 50 years, he’s even made his backyard into a safe haven for visiting flock.

“I have lots of birdhouses bird feeders and try to make it a friendly environment for birds” Cobb said.

Cobb studies bird migration and tries to spot unique breeds that visit his backyard for a bite to eat.

While watching the birds this summer, Cobb noticed a sparrow that had lighter coloured feathers and didn’t look like the rest.

“My first thought was it must be an albino and not knowing much about albinos, that was what I thought it was. But I've since learned differently,” Cobb said. “It's quite interesting and he definitely stands out,” Cobb said.

The Ministry of Environment said the bird has a genetic trait called leucism, which causes reduced pigmentation in its feathers.

While the bird may seem uncommon, the ministry said it’s not as rare as an albino.

“In the wild, their lifespan is typically shorter, as they are highly visible to predators and their feathers are not as structurally sound as pigmented feathers. They also have a difficult time finding mates, so they’re less likely to breed,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted albino birds typically have pink or red eyes, whereas this sparrow’s eyes are black.

“Rather than me telling people I have an albino, I find out I have not an albino but another type of bird that is also rare, although not quite as rare as real albino. But it is interesting, just the same,” Cobb said.

Cobb said he hopes the unique sparrow will stick around in his yard and stays safe.