Unique state-of-the-art mobile fire training unit stops in Barrie

A mobile firefighter training unit that has been making its way across Ontario has come to Barrie.

Real flames, extreme heat, thick smoke and restricted visibility are just some of the things firefighters will experience while training on the unit.

"We're very excited about these units being available to the local fire service," says Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal for the Office of the Fire Marshal John Snider.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Fire Marshal rolled out two state-of-the-art training systems. The units travelled around the province, offering real-life training to local fire departments.

"We're able to replicate a lot of the basic skills that they need. The uniqueness of this is you can modify it a lot to allow them to train on different levels depending on their skill level coming in," says Snider.

The unit arrived in Barrie on Monday, and to make things more challenging, the training coincided with a heat wave.

Still, the feedback has been positive.

"The crews have really enjoyed it over the last couple of days. It's nice being able to do it right here at headquarters in the parking lot. It has been a warm week, so we've been able to cycle crews through very quickly. There's a lot of evolutions we can do with this unit," says Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize.

Each 53-foot trailer has four live-fire props fueled by propane, so various scenarios, like kitchen fires, can be simulated.

The walls inside can be switched around to change the level of difficulty. Snider says the units are modernizing access to training.

"We're very flexible in the hours that it runs and what we're able to do with it. So we work very closely with the fire department to determine what their objectives are, and then work with them to deliver that at a local level."

The training unit will stay in Barrie until Friday and will then head to Hanover. It will be in southwestern Ontario over the next month before heading to different parts of the province.