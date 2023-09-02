Unique traffic stop leads to multiple charges, including impaired driving

A 28-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing several charges including impaired driving following an unusual traffic stop in northern Ontario, police say.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer observed a ‘distressed’ vehicle on Riverside Drive in the town of Kapuskasing on Aug. 27 at about 5 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop.

Photos included with the news release (included below) show a vehicle in a state of disrepair with several damaged windows and damaged windshields.

“Upon speaking with the driver, the officer observed the driver to be displaying signs of intoxication,” said police in the release.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the Kapuskasing detachment for further testing.”

As a result of the investigation, the accused is charged with impaired driving, no clear view to the front and no clear view to the rear of a motor vehicle.

The driver was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense.

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“Impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment,” said police.

“Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired.”