Unique treatment centre for mental health and addiction opens in Wasaga Beach

A unique centre in Wasaga Beach aims to help individuals struggling with mental health and addiction by inspiring change and transformation.

"We look to understand the emotions behind the mental health issue," explains program director Frank Mazzawi. "If you understood how your car worked, you'd be able to fix it."

Metamorphosis Centre for Change is a family-run private residential treatment centre with over 30 beds in a 20,000 square foot facility on 32nd Street North.

It can accommodate up to 34 people and has private, semi-private and shared rooms.

"It used to be a hotel, so our rooms are quite large," Mazzawi says. "We have a full staff, a nurse, two psychiatrists, two addiction doctors, psychotherapists, addition councillors, great kitchen staff, a cleaner."

Individuals can continue working with their therapist once they complete the four or six-week program, which Mazzawi says is one of the things that makes them different from other programs.

"We're not going to disregard all the stuff you've been through; we're going to transform you into a new you, not bring you back to your old you," he finishes.

The centre opened in July and receives no government funding.