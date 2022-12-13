Unison at Kerby Centre bolstered by seniors donating to help fellow seniors

While it's used as a social gathering place for many Calgary seniors, Unison at Kerby Centre also offers programs for the isolated, hungry or those suffering abuse.

The need for those programs is greater than ever this holiday season.

"Christmas is a great time, (but) it's also our highest time of need," explained Larry Mathieson, Kerby Centre president and CEO. "So our mental health programs and our food security programs and our elder abuse shelter, we're inevitably busiest around this time of year."

Mathieson says more than 40 per cent of its programming is funded by some level of government but the remainder has to be made up through fundraising and that's where the seniors helping seniors component comes in.

"We have very strong support from our members," said Mathieson. "I would say, on a given appeal, about 50 per cent of the donations would be from members who buy memberships and participate in courses.

"They know what we're doing, they know the value."

Another source of income is generated by volunteers who make Christmas items that are later sold to the public.

John Gagnon is a monitor in the centre's wood shop who ensures everyone is using the equipment in a safe manner.

Over the years, he's built all kinds of decorations out of wood. His latest project is Christmas trees and he's using recycled wood recovered from pallets the centre gets for free.

"It's a little bit of a challenge, but I enjoy doing it," explained Gagnon. "These pallets are put together with nail guns and twisted nails and when they're in, they're in.

"Instead of throwing these pallets in the garbage, we use them and I think everybody knows today the cost of lumber has gone up and so this is all 100 per cent pallet wood."

Gagnon has sold more than 30 of his trees with the proceeds going towards paying for supplies for the wood shop and other Kerby seniors programs.

"The small one is $20, the large one is $25," Gagnon said. "People can decorate it and put it outside or indoors and it comes with a box at the bottom of the tree, you can put candies in there, peanuts, you name it, knickknacks."

The centre also operates a boutique on the second floor called The Wise Owl that sells a number of donated items made by crafty volunteers and some that are on consignment. It's open to the public and run by volunteers like Dorothy Bagan.

"I just hang out here, I'm known as a groupie," said Bagnan with a smile. "My shift is Monday and Wednesday but I just come here every morning and I do the Community Kitchen this afternoon, so they'll find me something to do."

Bagan says she doesn't possess the talent to create some of the handmade goods sold in the boutique but does her part to help wherever needed.

"I volunteer because it gives it gives me a purpose every day," said Bagan. "I come here, I enjoy what I do, I get to be with my peers, they're all seniors here. We have a little community, it's a lot of fun and it's appreciated."

To learn more about the program visit Unison at Kerby Centre.