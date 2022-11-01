United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveaway

The United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.

It’s called the Winter Warmth Furnace Giveaway Contest and it was organized as a response to some of the challenges that United Way is seeing in the city.

“Nearly 21,000 people in Greater Sudbury are currently living in poverty,” said Taryn Leach with United Way Centraide North East Ontario.

“This means that families are forced to make difficult decisions for their families, which means scaling back on groceries and having to use food banks to make ends meets … This donation will make or break a family’s year.”

A Lennox high efficiency furnace is being donated by 669 Heat and it’s valued at just more than $5,000.

The giveaway officially kicked off Tuesday and Leach said residents in Greater Sudbury can nominate themselves or another deserving family in the city.

“In order to apply, you visit our website and in 250 words or less tell us why you or someone you know deserves to win a fully installed furnace,” she said.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 25 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12. Officials said they hope to have the install complete before the holidays.