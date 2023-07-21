United Way, FC Windsor and partners’ team up for youth backpacks this weekend

Enjoying soccer and helping youth in our community is the combined aim this weekend at St. Clair College.

On July 23, Absolute Comfort Control Services will have their truck at the Windsor City FC soccer game collecting school supplies for area students.

The event is in support of United Way’s ‘Backpacks For Success’ program.

This initiative provides students in kindergarten through grade 12 in Windsor-Essex with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate supplies.

The backpacks will be distributed to students through United Way and other local community programs this year.

The public is invited to collect and bring new backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations to the event.

“Bring some backpack supplies,” said Elizabeth Elias-Hernandez, one of the organizers of the event.

She added, “The tickets are only $10. It supports our team. It’s going to be a fun game. United Way will have a tent and collecting these items. Kids under 13 are free to join.”