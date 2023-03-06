United Way gala indirectly helps with Fiona-related costs

The United Way of Cape Breton’s annual winter gala was held on Saturday at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre and raised $112,000.

Typically, the event serves as a fundraiser to try and tackle the ongoing issue of child poverty on the island.

While it will continue to do that, organizers say a lot of the programs they fund have become filled with the need that’s still out there because of homeowners impacted by Fiona, so some of the funds raised will end up helping that cause as well.

“When you’re already struggling and then you have something like COVID-19 or Hurricane Fiona hit, that takes an additional toll on somebody that’s already struggling,” said Lynne McCarron, United Way Cape Breton CEO. “For example, the home might have been in need of minor repairs before Fiona and now they’re in need of major repairs.”

McCarron says the Mennonites disaster group will be back on March 12 to make more permanent fixes.

The province says the storm’s response has already cost more than $40 million.

