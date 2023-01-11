United Way I-Move campaign to remain virtual while promoting physical activity

The importance of physical activity for everyone is the focus of this year's United Way "I-Move" campaign — but it is remaining a virtual event.

Organizers say they want everyone to get moving by running, walking your dog, playing wheelchair basketball or practicing your yoga moves. You can dance in your living room – it does not matter – as long as you’re moving.

All participants should consult their physician before performing any exercise regimen.

The event challenges everyone to move for 200 minutes from Feb. 20 to March 5 and collect pledges and donations to help local youth in at-risk neighbourhoods in Windsor-Essex.

All funds raised will support local children through the Ignite Academy.

"This program specifically works with students out of school, during after school time, and then we provide tutoring and academic support so that they can ensure that they are successful for their academic needs for that school year," Leslie Frattaroli, vice president of development, United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex said.

Register online at www.weareunited.com/imove23.