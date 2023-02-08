United Way of Leeds and Grenville raffling off car to support local food banks

The largest fundraiser in the history of the United Way of Leeds and Grenville is underway, with one lucky winner set to drive off in a new set of wheels.

The non-profit has teamed up with Brockville Hyundai once again to raffle off a brand new 2023 Hyundai Venue SUV, with all proceeds going towards the Brockville and Area Food Bank and other food-related programs in the region.

"This is our largest fundraiser that we've ever done and we're so thrilled that Brockville Hyundai and Hyundai Canada are participating in this," said Trish Buote, Executive Director at United Way of Leeds and Grenville.

"The need right now is so big from a food insecurity perspective. People are hungry out there, and during COVID there were hungry people, but there were also supports from the government and other areas," Buote said. "But now we're finding coming out of COVID or learning to live with COVID, people are hungry and they are looking for that meal."

"They can't even start their day if they don't have something in your stomach to actually help them think and progress and move up in life, so this car raffle is going to support local food banks and food area programs and things like that so that we can actually feed people who are hungry," she added.

An anonymous donor has also stepped up to match ticket sales according to Buote, which could see proceeds net $250,000.

"For the United Way it will raise $130,000 if we can actually maximize the ticket sales and then we have a match from a generous donor in the community up to $100,000," Buote said. "That's going to help people who are hungry, who are trying to get out of poverty, who just really need a leg up."

Hyundai Canada CEO & President Don Romano was also in Brockville on Wednesday to discuss the importance of the raffle.

"It's critical, because theses are tough times right now, and I don't care what anybody says, it's up to the businesses to come together in their communities and support the people in their communities and the food bank is essential," Romano said.

"This family operation here, they never waiver from doing the right thing, and we're giving away the Venue and over the holidays we're giving away Santa's workshop. We're always doing raffles and all that money is going to a good cause," he added.

Tickets cost $50 and only 2,600 are available. They are on sale until March 6, and a winner will be drawn March 17.

"We have a lot of family-owned operations and these dealers come together always at the right time, raising funds, supporting their communities," Romano said. "It's about more than selling cars and about the business, it's about being part of a community and I think it's just essential."

"Dane Fellows and his team are amazing for us and they are helping change the trajectory of people in this community," Buote added. "You think of a small town like Brockville, and Brockville Hyundai is actually changing lives and that's amazing."

Tickets can be purchased at Brockville Hyundai, or by calling the United Way of Leeds and Grenville at 613-342-8889.