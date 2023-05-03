United Way raising awareness about 'period poverty,' collecting donations

The United Way of Southern Vancouver Island (UWSVI) has launched its 2023 Period Poverty campaign and is asking for your help to meet its goal.

Period poverty is commonly defined as the lack of access to menstrual products, facilities to use them safely and the ability to afford them.

The campaign aims to increase access to free menstrual products in our region so that everybody who menstruates can go to work, school, access services and stay connected to their community.

"When people don’t have access to safe and appropriate menstrual products for their needs, they miss out on days of school, they miss out on community events, family events, miss out on work," said Darcy Lindberg, labour coordinator for UWSVI.

"This is something that affects employers as well as people in our community. There is a lot of isolation that can come from it as well," she said.

The Period Promise campaign has three main goals: To get people talking about period poverty, encourage employers and workplaces to address the issue in an immediate, concrete way, and help the United Way get donated menstrual products to local agencies that can’t afford them.

Organizations can immediately tackle the widespread issue by offering free menstrual products in their washrooms to staff and customers, and by donating new menstrual products to UWSVI for distribution to local social service agencies.

Several local organizations and workplaces have already signed UWSVI’s Period Promise Policy Agreement and have committed to providing free menstrual products to staff and patrons.

Last month, the Greater Victoria Public Library became a signatory, now offering free pads and tampons in its public and staff washrooms located at 12 branches across the region.

The United Way is also offering up an easy way to donate though its annual "Fill the Bus" event on May 28, International Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Donations of unopened boxes of tampons, pads, and other menstrual products will be accepted in the Tillicum mall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BC Transit bus and United Way tent.

Financial donations will also be accepted at the event.

UWSVI will then distribute the donated products to a network of local agencies like transition houses and youth shelters.

United Way BC data shows that at least half of people who menstruate will struggle with access to products at some point in their lives. It also offered some stats on period poverty:

26% of people who menstruate in B.C. say that they had gone through a period without having menstrual products available to them.

13% of people who menstruate in B.C. say that, as dependents, their families had not been able to afford menstrual products on their behalf.

30% of people say that they haven't known where to access menstrual products they could afford when their period has hit.

The United Way BC's Period Promise Campaign collected more than 1.5 million menstrual product donations in communities across the province between 2017 and 2022.

For the 2023 campaign, UWSVI wants to raise $25,000 and 40,000 units of product.

"The product that we bring in goes very quickly," said Lindberg. "So what we like to do is have a buffer so that we can use our purchasing power to provide more product to our supported agencies throughout the course of the year."

For more information about the UWSVI 2023 Period Poverty campaign, learn how to start a workplace product drive, or to sign the UWSVI Period Promise Policy Agreement, visit the UWSVI website.