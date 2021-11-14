United Way’s Ujima program receives $40,000 boost from Gordie Howe International Bridge project

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team is donating $40,000 to support the United Way’s Ujima initiative which is set to officially launch this winter.

The funding is part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project’s Community benefits plan and is part of a larger $160,000 the project will give to the United Way between 2021 – 2024 with annual investments of $40,000.

Funding will go directly into supporting programs for Sandwich-area youth.

“We heard from residents in Sandwich that partnerships with local agencies would be a key priority for a successful Community Benefits Plan tailored to the region,” Bryce Phillips, CEO, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said in a news release. “We’re proud to assist United Way as they launch a program that will positively affect the future of local youth, and celebrates and supports the many cultures that make up Sandwich.”

The Ujima initiative is aimed at supporting Black youth enrolled in the United Way’s On Track to Success Program. The word ‘Ujima’ (pronounced oo-JEE-ma) means collective work, union and association in Swahili.

“Racially-marginalized youth face additional cultural and racial barriers navigating through school and in life. The Ujima initiative aims to provide a more culturally relevant program students in our On Track to Success program,” said Lorraine Goddard, CEO, United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation through the Community Benefits Plan from the Gordie Howe International Bridge project team.”

The release said the initiative will offer cultural support and programs for Black youth. The initiative was designed based on best practices and feedback from Black students and caregivers in the On Track to Success program.

The program will offer:

Community mentoring– students will be paired with a Black volunteer mentor from the community to learn from and expand their network.

Mental wellness support where students will learn about the importance of self-care and effective coping strategies.

Cultural exploration to educate students about the elements that bind the Black community together, as well as the accomplishments and barriers that the Black community has overcome together.

Social events to provide a safe space where students can socialize

The release says Ujima initiative outcomes include increased school attendance, community connection, improved academic performance, and improvement in self-esteem and mental wellness.