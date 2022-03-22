United Way Simcoe Muskoka continues campaign of hope

United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) is running a month-long campaign to provide hope for those in need.

The campaign, called 'The Month of Hope', is a fundraiser in support of the Urgent Needs Fund (UNF), which focuses on vulnerable individuals in Simcoe Muskoka.

When you make a donation to UNF throughout March, the gift will be matched by the Board of Directors up to $10,000.

"Every day in Simcoe Muskoka, more than 60,000 people are living under the strain of poverty and isolation, and sometimes the immediate, most pressing needs go unaddressed," a press release from UWSM reads.

Launched in 2019, the UNF addresses requests like food, medical tests and devices, transportation, clothing and cell phones.

The fund has helped more than 1,500 residents in Simcoe Muskoka, according to UWSM.

To donate or to find out more information, visit USWM's website.