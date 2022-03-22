United Way Simcoe Muskoka continues campaign of hope
United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) is running a month-long campaign to provide hope for those in need.
The campaign, called 'The Month of Hope', is a fundraiser in support of the Urgent Needs Fund (UNF), which focuses on vulnerable individuals in Simcoe Muskoka.
When you make a donation to UNF throughout March, the gift will be matched by the Board of Directors up to $10,000.
"Every day in Simcoe Muskoka, more than 60,000 people are living under the strain of poverty and isolation, and sometimes the immediate, most pressing needs go unaddressed," a press release from UWSM reads.
Launched in 2019, the UNF addresses requests like food, medical tests and devices, transportation, clothing and cell phones.
The fund has helped more than 1,500 residents in Simcoe Muskoka, according to UWSM.
To donate or to find out more information, visit USWM's website.
-
Two arrested in connection to incident involving health official: Halifax policeMembers of the Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to offences that occurred in RCMP territory earlier this week.
-
'We're disappointed': Red Deer officials, business owners sad to be shut out of World JuniorsThe 7000 seat Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer will be empty this August as the pucks drop for the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
-
-
B.C. volunteer heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugeesUpneet Kaur Bassi is a master’s of education student and a soon-to-be bride who’s heading for Poland Friday to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartmentsThe Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
-
School bus burns in southeast CalgaryFire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
-
First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelectionManitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remainMetro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.