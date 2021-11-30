United Way still looking for winter clothing as part of Koats for Kids campaign

The United Way has already given out thousands of winter clothing items as part of its Koats for Kids program, but more donations are still needed.

Melissa Burgess, the senior manager of engagement initiatives with the United Way, said so far they have given away more than 4,000 winter coats, 2,000 pairs of boots and countless ski pants, mitts, hats and scarfs.

Despite high numbers of donated items already, Burgess said more is needed.

"At this time, we are in desperate need of boots," said Burgess. "So we are looking for boots for kids and adults of all sizes, so ranging from toddlers all the way to adults."

Ski pants are also needed for all ages and Burgess said they are looking for good waterproof mitts and gloves so kids can play in the snow without getting their hands wet.

She said it is so important for people to donate what they can.

"We all know Winnipeg has long and cold winters. In order for kids to get to school safely, to play outside and have fun, we need to make sure that they have the gear."

If people are looking to donate items, they can be dropped at any Winnipeg Fire Paramedic stations, AMJ Campbell, Perth's, Access Story and Toys R' Us locations.