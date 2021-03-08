United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario, in partnership with the Sudbury & District Labour Council, is encouraging the public to take part in the fifth annual Tampon Tuesday initiative.

"Periods are a fact of life, and although menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, many people in our community, especially those living in poverty, can't afford to purchase them," said a news release from the United Way on Monday.

“Menstruation is not a choice, and neither are products, yet so many individuals struggle in silence to afford them,” Charlene Legacy, director of labour & community services with the United Way, said in the release.

“Tampon Tuesday is a campaign everyone can support. By donating a box (or two) of products, you are not only helping people in need right here in our community, but you are also raising awareness about a very important issue, period poverty.”

There are several ways to participate in this year’s Tampon Tuesday initiative. People can launch a collection drive in their workplace from March 2-23.

Where to donate

People can also help by donating products at UWCNEO’s no-contact drive-thru on Tuesday, March 9, at 957 Cambrian Heights Dr. in Sudbury. The collection drive will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. USW Local 2020 Women of Steel are also hosting a drive-thru drop-off on Tuesday, March 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the USW Hall, 66 Brady St.

For more information about Tampon Tuesday, click here, or email Charlene Legacy at c.legacy@uwcneo.com.

Tampon Tuesday began in 2009 after Mandi Fields, community relations coordinator with CTV in London, noticed there were no menstrual hygiene products in the London Food Bank’s non-food cupboard.

The next month, CTV London created Tampon Tuesday. In 2017, United Way Centraide Canada's Labour Programs and Services joined forces with Fields, Tampon Tuesday, and Bell Media to begin holding events to help people across Canada. In Sudbury, more than 6,000 boxes have been donated since the inception of the event.