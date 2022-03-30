Université de Hearst gets more than $5.7M in funding

French language education got a big boost this week as the federal government announced $5.7 million for Université de Hearst.

Nickel Belt MPP Marc Serré, alongside Minister of Official Languages Ginette Petitpas Taylor, made the announcement virtually.

The Government of Canada will invest nearly $1.9 million over three years to help the new school enhance its academic offerings and to bolster its reputation. It wants the school to be known as operated by francophones for francophones.

The school will also get $887,500 for renovations to several rooms and spaces.

In French, school officials told the media they were pleased and thankful for the added support.

"The monies announced today will allow us to proceed with a major renovation of our education facility that will allow us to meet the challenges over the next few years for education in French," said the university's Fabien Hébert.

"This is important because we not only support the University of Hearst with needed dollars for their building and their programming, but this also helps ensure that we look at keeping our youth in the north," said Serré.

Université de Hearst is one of the province's newest post-secondary schools after separating from Laurentian University.

Université de Hearst is the second French-language university in the province. It's expected Université de Sudbury, which also separated from Laurentian, will soon become the third.