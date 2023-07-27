University community comes together in celebration following stabbing attack

It was a day of solidarity at the University of Waterloo on Thursday following the attack on a gender studies class last month.

A student-run festival offered the UW community a chance to get together after the attack and show solidarity in the face of hate.

Organizers said it’s important they’re seen as human beings first.

“There is a huge need to have a reminder that this community consists of people,” said Leon Johnson, the community ambassador. “Regardless of age, gender, attitude, personality, you’re a person and I think sometimes we forget that we are in a world where a lot of people just kind of label you with something and that’s what you are.”

The festival featured free and poetry.