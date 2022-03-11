University Drive bridge to be closed to traffic Monday

Getting around the Western campus will be a little more challenging on Monday, the university warns.

The University Drive bridge will be closed to all motorized vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its annual inspection.

During the closure, pedestrians will be restricted to one sidewalk. Cyclists will be required to walk their bikes across the bridge on the sidewalk.

London transit buses will be rerouted for the day.

Detour details will be posted on the London Transit website.