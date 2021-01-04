An Ontario hospital network will be temporarily taking over a long-term care home in Toronto plagued by a COVID-19 outbreak.

St. George Care Community, a long-term care facility in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, has been struggling to control an outbreak of the novel coronavirus since Dec. 4, 2020.

As of Monday, 94 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among residents and 59 additional cases were found in staff.

Six residents of the long-term care home have died after contracting COVID-19, according to provincial data.

On Monday, the Ontario government said that a 90-day voluntary contract was agreed to allowing the University Health Network to “provide enhanced support” to the home.

The government said the contract can be extended if necessary.

“This arrangement will help address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations,” the news release said.

The provincial government has issued seven mandatory management orders and approved 24 voluntary management contracts between Ontario hospitals and long-term care homes struggling with outbreaks.

There are 233 outbreaks at Ontario long-term care homes as of Monday. More than 2,800 of the 4,676 people who have died after contracting COVID-19 have been residents of long-term care homes.