University-led consortium gets $1.5M to help with demand for registered nurses

A $1.5 million funding boost from the provincial government aims to support the university-led Ontario Internationally Educated Nurses Course Consortium (OIENCC) in updating its competency-bridging program of study for internationally educated nurses.

The money from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is expected to help address the province’s demand for registered nurses.

The University of Windsor is a key partner with OIENCC, which aims to support internationally educated nurses (IENs) in their journey to become registered nurses in Ontario.

The Consortium consists of partners and expertise from Trent University, the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education at Ryerson University, the Health Leadership and Learning Network at York University, and Continuing Education at the University of Windsor.

Linda Patrick, associate professor at the UWindsor Faculty of Nursing, participated in the creation of this consortium in 2014, working with Jennie Atkins, executive director of Continuing Education to create a pathway at the University of Windsor.

“The program supports internationally educated nurses to become registered in Ontario and use the credentials and experience earned in other countries,” Patrick said. “This additional funding is incredibly timely and will allow us to play a key role in meeting the demand for nurses.”

A statement from the consortium Program Management Working Group said COVID-19 has compounded the challenges IENs face in becoming registered nurses in Ontario.

“It has also increased the demand for IENs to work in our healthcare system to meet the diverse needs of our population,” said the statement. “This funding for a flexible program is a timely response by the Government as the need to address these challenges becomes more pressing.”

Officials say IENs are essential to create a diverse workforce responsive to the expanding healthcare needs of Canada’s multicultural population.

“The Ontario Internationally Educated Nurses Course Consortium is thrilled to continue to support IENs through a flexible program that helps them transition to practice in Ontario. IENs provide valuable skills and expertise for Ontarian’s healthcare,” said Ayesha Bhatti, program manager of the OIENCC.

More information about the competency-bridging program of study is available at rncompetencies.ca. Applications will be accepted through the website until April 3, 2022.