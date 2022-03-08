University of Alberta offering financial support to Ukrainian students

The University of Alberta is stepping up to help students affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the university announced it would waive tuition fees for the 2022-23 school year for Ukrainian Study Permit holders suffering “financial hardships due to the war.”

“As we continue to watch the devastation occurring in Ukraine, the University of Alberta has a particular responsibility to respond,” said U of A president Bill Flanagan in a news release.

“Our many ties to Ukraine and the Ukrainian-Canadian community have been forged over decades of partnership and collaboration that has advanced, preserved and disseminated knowledge about the history, politics, and culture of Ukraine.”

Incoming and current Ukrainian students will also receive funding to help with living costs for the 2022-23 school year. The school also expedited admission applications from Ukraine and simplified documentation requirements.

“Our support for Ukrainian students reflects the university's longstanding commitment to aiding students fleeing civil war, persecution or other life-threatening situations,” said Flanagan.

An emergency fund to support “areas of greatest need for students and scholars impacted by the war” was also established.