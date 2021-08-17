University of Alberta to mandate rapid testing on campus for unvaccinated

Three Alberta universities say they will adopt a new set of protocols for campus visitors that include masking for all public indoor areas and rapid testing for those who are unvaccinated.

The University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge are all adopting the plan, citing "the shared goal of offering a safe teaching, learning, living working, and research environment."

"We recognize the urgent need for additional measures within our campus communities," said Bill Flanagan, president of the University of Alberta.

The new protocols outline new rules around rapid testing, masking and isolating:

Regular rapid testing for all campus visitors except those who are fully vaccinated

Masks to be worn in all public indoor areas on campus where physical distancing is not possible

Those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result must isolate for 10 days or until a negative test

The new policies come into effect in September.

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton said Tuesday it's still finalizing its health measures.

"We are accessing all options to prioritize the safety of the NAIT community. We will have more to share in the coming days."

Universities in Ontario have taken on stricter measures by making vaccinations mandatory for those returning to campus.

Post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada are maintaining policies encouraging students to be vaccinated, stopping short of making it a requirement.