University of Calgary awarded $125M research grant for child wellness initiative

The University of Calgary has received the largest research grant in the institution's history.

The $125-million grant from the Government of Canada, announced on Friday, will be used for child health and wellness research through the university's One Child Every Child initiative.

According to the university's website, the initiative aims to help all children to be "healthy, empowered and thriving."

"In 2020, UNICEF ranked Canada 30th out of 38 wealthy countries in child health and wellness," said the U of C in a Friday news release. "We need to do better."

"To address this, One Child Every Child brings together Indigenous partners, Canada’s child health research institutes, equity-deserving communities, local and national stakeholders as well as global collaborators."

The initiative is led by the U of C with research partners from the University of Lethbridge, Athabasca University and the University of Alberta.

"This historic investment in child health and well-being marks a milestone for Canada," said Ed McCauley, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Calgary.

"This is a story of excellence driven by four decades of our community investing in child health."

In addition to the grant, more than 130 organizations across 25 countries are partnering with the university on the initiative, bringing the total research support to $268 million.

The university says the grant is the largest ever awarded to an Alberta university.