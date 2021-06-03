University of Calgary chancellor Deborah Yedlin named president, CEO of Calgary Chamber of Commerce

University of Calgary chancellor Deborah Yedlin has been named as the new president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, effective July 5.

“After a thorough selection process, Deborah stood out among several qualified candidates, and will bring to the role a strong understanding of Calgary business, policy and politics at all levels of government, and a commitment to improving the Calgary community," said Brent Cooper, chair of the chamber’s board of directors.

After starting her career in the financial sector — working on Wall Street and Bay Street — Yedlin transitioned into journalism, becoming a business columnist, where she worked at the Financial Post, Globe and Mail and Calgary Herald newspapers.

She has also been a regular commentator for CBC Radio and Television, and CTV since 1996.

Yedlin holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alberta in economics and English and an MBA from Queen’s University.

"I believe in this city and I believe in its potential, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a role in its economic recovery,” she said.

"I am excited to serve the business community at such a critical moment, and look forward to building on the chamber’s 130-year history of supporting and growing the business community.”

Yedlin has been active in the Calgary community since moving here in 1992.

Along with serving as chancellor at the U of C, she was co-chair of the 2016 United Way Campaign, which raised more than $55 million.

She has also served on the board of a number of arts and community organizations, and currently serves on the boards of the Canada West Foundation, Library and Archives Canada and is co-chairing the $250 million Calgary Cancer Hospital fundraising campaign.