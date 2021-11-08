University of Calgary holds first in-person convocation since 2019

This year, students at the University of Calgary will be able to cross the stage at their convocation for the first time since COVID-19 hit in 2019.

The two in-person convocation ceremonies will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Convocation is such a cornerstone in all of our lives," Susan Barker, vice-provost (student experience), said in a news release.

"It’s the celebration of years of dedication, of commitment to learning and growing. It’s a milestone, and one we are delighted to be able to bring back for our campus community."

Masks must be worn at the event and the U of C said attending graduates will be required to show proof of vaccination.

On graduates are allowed to attend, and no guests and other community members will not be permitted.

"While we wish they could bring their friends and family to help celebrate their achievements and accomplishments, gathering with their fellow graduates is also a recognition of the perseverance it took to complete their studies despite the switch to online learning and all the challenges faced during the pandemic,”Dr. Teri Balser, provost and vice-president (Academic), said.

In total, 655 graduates will be participating in the convocation, with 1,941 degrees and or designations awarded.

Given the number of people who want to celebrate this occasion, the U of C will be live streaming both ceremonies online.

“We are very proud of all of the students graduating," Dr. Ed McCauley, president and vice-chancellorsaid.

"They are making big changes and charting a course for the future of Alberta, and the world around them.”