University of Calgary starts search for next chancellor
The University of Calgary is starting the search for its next chancellor as Deborah Yedlin's four-year term comes to a close.
The new chancellor will be selected by the university senate, which they will then chair. They will also serve as a member of the Board of Governors.
“The chancellor plays a pivotal role in advancing the University of Calgary’s academic and research goals," said university senator Aaron Park in a news release.
University senator Narmin Ismail-Teja says the ideal candidate for the position is someone who’s connected to the community, has a passion for learning and discovery, and is committed to diversity, education, research and service.
"We’re looking for someone to proudly tell our story to the world and be a positive force to help shape the future of our university," Ismail-Teja said.
Ismail-Teja and Park are co-chairs on the search committee.
Yedlin's term in the role will wrap up in July.
The new chancellor will be the 15th in the university's history.
All interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resumé before Feb. 22.
The application form and additional information about the role can be found on the University's Chancellor Search webpage.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meetingA teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Sault fire officials investigating apartment blazeSault Ste. Marie Fire Services say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the city Friday morning.
-
YMCA-YWCA announces the Orleans Y building has been soldCoun. Matthew Luloff shared a letter from YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region President R.J. Gallagher, announcing the Orléans Y on Centrum Boulevard has been sold.
-
Sask. experience shows COVID-19 restrictions work, expert saysA public health expert says Saskatchewan's own experience shows how public health restrictions can halt the spread of COVID-19.
-
Businesses impacted by lockdowns struggle with mental healthIt's been a tough two years financially for many employees and business owners impacted by lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, but many say it's also been a struggle mentally.
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa homeA Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shootingTwo families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
4 people charged after woman beaten in Ponoka, Alta.Four people are facing charges after a group beating south of Edmonton that left a 41-year-old woman with "significant trauma to her face and body."
-
$22 million Victoria Bridge replacement span panned by cycling advocatesAvid cyclist Paula Coutinho takes a full traffic lane when crossing the Victoria Bridge on Ridout connecting Old South to the downtown.