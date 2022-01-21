University of Calgary starts search for next chancellor

The University of Calgary is starting the search for its next chancellor as Deborah Yedlin's four-year term comes to a close.

The new chancellor will be selected by the university senate, which they will then chair. They will also serve as a member of the Board of Governors.

“The chancellor plays a pivotal role in advancing the University of Calgary’s academic and research goals," said university senator Aaron Park in a news release.

University senator Narmin Ismail-Teja says the ideal candidate for the position is someone who’s connected to the community, has a passion for learning and discovery, and is committed to diversity, education, research and service.

"We’re looking for someone to proudly tell our story to the world and be a positive force to help shape the future of our university," Ismail-Teja said.

Ismail-Teja and Park are co-chairs on the search committee.

Yedlin's term in the role will wrap up in July.

The new chancellor will be the 15th in the university's history.

All interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resumé before Feb. 22.

The application form and additional information about the role can be found on the University's Chancellor Search webpage.