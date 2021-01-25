A COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Guelph, which has been linked to an unsanctioned gathering, is now up to 31 cases.

The Sunday update comes following the declaration of the outbreak on Thursday. At the time, only seven cases were linked.

In a letter sent to the Gryphons community and obtained by CTV News, President Charlotte Yates addresses what she calls a serious situation.

"So far, more than two dozen students have tested positive, and, unfortunately, the numbers may rise as more test results are returned," the letter reads in part. "We are working with Public Health in monitoring, assessing and responding to this critical situation."

The university's president adds they will be implementing additional measures in student residences and on campus, including increased monitoring and enforcement.

The implementation of a curfew is reportedly being considered at the school.

University of Guelph officials have said there were up to 50 people at the East Village Townhouse gatherings on Jan. 15 and 16.