University of Guelph investigating large weekend parties on campus

The University of Guelph says it’s investigating large weekend parties on campus that resulted in damage to one of its student residences.

The school also warns that there could be consequences for any student who was involved.

CTV News Kitchener spoke to several students who saw what happened Friday and Saturday night.

They described shopping cart races where several people were injured, and witnessing someone climbing an eavestrough on one of the residences.

It’s not known how many people attended these parties.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor gathering limits in Ontario have been capped at 100 people.

The University of Guelph provided CTV News Kitchener with the following statement:

“We are aware of the large unofficial gathering that occurred on campus this weekend. Our Campus Safety Office responded immediately and we are still investigating the situation. The University condemns the behaviour that resulted in minor damage to the exterior of one of our residence buildings. The actions that led to this damage are inconsistent with the values of the University and the vast majority of our students. If U of G students were involved, we will enforce the University’s Non-Academic Student Code of Conduct.”

Similar parties have also taken place recently at other Ontario universities.

Over the Labour Day weekend there were two large gatherings at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

Police told CTV News they broke up a crowd of about 1,000 people on Ezra Avenue.

Large parties have also taken place at Western University in London and Queen’s University in Kingston.

-- With reporting by Krista Sharpe