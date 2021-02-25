The University of Guelph is teaming up with the Ontario government to use rapid COVID-19 tests for those who have to be on campus.

The school will also roll out mobile testing clinics for students in residence after reading week.

"It's vital that we take all the necessary precautions to keep each other and our community safe," said President Charlotte Yates in a news release.

The release also said the tests will be provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health. Through the pilot, the mobile clinics will be set up on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

The school noted that the tests can provide results in about 15 minutes. The university said the province gave it 4,000 of the rapid tests.

Those who receive a positive test result will then undergo standard PCR testing for confirmation and will be given instructions on how to isolate.

Under the provincial pilot, the university will also run an eight-week rapid testing screening program, which started in February. As part of that program, faculty, staff and students take the rapid antigen test twice a week.

“By participating in this provincial pilot, the University of Guelph is taking the lead in accessing an important tool that will help us develop a robust COVID-19 screening program,” Yates said in a news release.

The program is designed to identify COVID-19 cases who are asymptomatic and doesn't replace any other precautionary measures on campus.