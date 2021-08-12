University of Guelph mandates COVID-19 vaccines for everyone on campus
Students and staff attending the University of Guelph this year will need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
An update on the university's website said the mandate will be in place for the 2021-22 school year.
The mandate includes faculty, staff and students at the Guelph and Ridgetown campuses and indoors at all U of G-managed field stations.
The U of G said the decision was made in conjunction with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Chatham-Kent Public Health.
"We know that being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the risks of the most serious outcomes of COVID-19. To date, this has also been true for the variants-of-concern," the update said in part.
Vaccines are available at Student Health Services.
Previously, the university said it would make vaccines mandatory for anyone living in residence and varsity athletes.
