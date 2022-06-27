University of Guelph pausing mask requirement

The University of Guelph will be pausing its mask mandate at the start of July.

In a Monday statement, the school said masks will no longer be required at indoor or outdoor facilities starting on Canada Day.

Officials add that the requirement may be reinstated at any time and with little notice depending on public health trends. Updates to mask mandates will be provided online.

People on campus are encouraged to support other's decisions to keep wearing masks as well as continue to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

U of G's decision is in line with both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University, who announced last week that their mask mandates would be dropped at the end of the month.