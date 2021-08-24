University of Guelph to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The University of Guelph will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all faculty, staff and students this school year.

An update on the university's website said proof will be needed to access buildings at the Guelph and Ridgetown campuses, along with all other University-managed facilities.

The website said U of G made the decision to ask for proof of vaccination following "emerging information about the Delta variant" and "modelling showing that we have entered a fourth wave of COVID-19."

Information on how to register your vaccine status will be available soon, the university said.

Exemptions will be granted based on medical and other grounds, U of G officials said. Anyone granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before accessing indoor spaces.

The same rules will apply to any visitors 12 and older coming to the university. Officials said they encourage people to limit visitors to campus as much as possible.