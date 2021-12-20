University of Manitoba moving to remote learning in winter

Students at Manitoba’s largest university will not be going back to class in person when the winter term begins.

The University of Manitoba (U of M) announced Monday it will be moving to remote learning in light of growing concerns regarding the Omicron variant.

“Effective immediately, we are asking staff to work remotely and for course activity to be moved to remote delivery wherever possible,” Michael Benarroch, president and vice-chancellor of the U of M, said in a statement.

“Limited in-person activity may continue if required and there is no reasonable remote alternative.”

Benarroch said the change will be re-evaluated at the end of the winter break on February 26, 2022.

The move comes after the University of Winnipeg announced last week that its students would also be moving to remote learning when the winter term begins.

BRANDON UNIVERSITY ALSO GOING REMOTE

Brandon University (BU) has also announced plans for remote learning in the winter term, also citing the Omicron variant.

“Once again, we are faced with a fast-moving situation that calls upon us to make swift decisions to keep our campus as safe as possible,” BU President David Docherty said in an email on Monday. “All of us at Brandon University are watching the spread of the Omicron variant, and we want to make sure that the campus is as prepared as possible.”

The university said the majority of its courses would be delivered online until the end of January, and it would evaluate the situation.

The BU Senate is also looking to meet to delay the start of winter classes by one week, to January 11, 2021, while the university would still open on Jan. 4, 2022.