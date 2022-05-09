University of Manitoba waiving application fees for students applying from Ukraine

Manitoba’s largest university is taking steps to support those affected by the invasion of Ukraine by waiving application fees for international students who are Ukrainian citizens.

The University of Manitoba announced the support in a news release on Monday, saying the waived application fees are for both undergraduate and graduate students applying to the school for fall 20220.

The U of M has also committed to nearly $1.4 million in support for Ukrainian students and researchers coming to the school.

Funding available to Ukrainian undergraduate students includes 10, four-month research experience internships at $7,000 each; and 10, two-term awards of up to $36,000 for tuition, books, supplies and optional accommodations in residence.

For graduate students, the school is offering 10, four-month research experience internships at $7,500; and 10, one-year stipends of $25,000 each.

The U of M also joined the Scholars at Risk Network, which is a network aimed at protecting scholars who are experiencing threats to their safety by arranging temporary research and teaching positions.

As a member of this network, the U of M is pledging 20, one-year academic stipends for research and or/teaching at $50,000 each.

“As Manitoba’s only research-intensive university, UM recognizes the threat this war poses to the pursuit of knowledge, advancement of ideas and scientific discovery,” said Digvir Jayas, the university’s vice president for research and international.

“It is paramount that such work is not thwarted, and that those scholars who do this work can continue without fear for their personal safety.”