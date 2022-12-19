University of New Brunswick Saint John campus to get $38-million health centre

The University of New Brunswick Saint John campus is getting a $38-million health and social innovation centre funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the new centre will help grow the province's health sciences and technology sector.

The provincial government is investing $12 million toward the 5,850-square-metre, three-and-a-half-storey building, while Ottawa is putting in $15.2 million. The remaining $10.8 million for the project is coming from the university.

Higgs says the centre will be home to a new, four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program in health, and a research facility for scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The building will overlook the campus quad and the Kennebecasis River, and it will be connected to nearby walking paths, an underground tunnel system and a ring road.

The province says the centre will be designed and built to maintain a low carbon footprint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.