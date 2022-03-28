University of Ottawa dropping proof of vaccination and masking rules
The University of Ottawa will no longer require masking and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 on campus starting in May.
“In light of the recent relaxation of public health restrictions in Ontario, the University of Ottawa will suspend masking and proof of vaccination requirements for entry to campus, effective May 1,” a university statement said Monday.
“This decision could be reversed at any point in the future depending on public health guidelines and the recommendations of experts.”
Ontario lifted proof of vaccination requirements on March 1 and masking rules on March 21.
At the time, uOttawa, Carleton University and Algonquin College all announced plans to keep proof of vaccination requirements until at least the end of the winter term.
The uOttawa statement added that it strongly recommends people get a booster COVID-19 dose, as advised by public health authorities, and respect people’s choices about mask-wearing.
“Although masks will no longer be mandatory, we encourage everyone to do what they feel is safest for them. Please respect everyone’s individual preference.”
