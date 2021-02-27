The spring-summer term at the University of Ottawa will be held mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the university says it's planning for a "revitalized" campus experience for the fall term.

Classes at the University of Ottawa have been mainly online since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

To respect public health guidelines, the university says it has decided to continue with mainly online learning for the upcoming spring-summer term, with most courses taught via distance learning.

In a message to students this week, the university said it is working very hard to prepare for the best fall 2021 term possible.

"We will do our best to maximize in-person activities even as we ensure that everyone’s health and safety remains the university’s top priority," said a statement on the uOttawa website.

"Every decision we make regarding the fall term will align with public health guidelines."

The university is equipping all classrooms with educational technology that will allow for simultaneous in-person and video conferencing teaching.

"In addition, students will be offered better residence options and greater access to many on-campus sports, recreational, and community activities," said the University of Ottawa on its website. "We will also be offering more in-person services to provide academic support and enhance wellness. Every effort will be made to accommodate students who cannot attend in person due to personal circumstances."

In a message to faculty and staff, the University of Ottawa said that as soon as health guidelines permit, "we will begin a proactive and progressive return to campus, with pilot projects to test and evaluate different workplace configurations."

The university tells staff and faculty, "The future remains uncertain, yet we intend to do our best to maximize in-person activities even as we ensure that everyone’s health and safety remains the University’s top priority."

Spring convocation will be held virtually in June due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier this month, Carleton University said its summer 2021 term will be mostly online.

"Looking further ahead to fall 2021, we will need a clearer idea of the progress of vaccination programs before we can make informed decisions," said a statement from Carleton University President Benoit-Antoine Bacon.