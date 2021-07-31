University of Ottawa implements mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for Gee-Gees student-athletes

University of Ottawa student athletes will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to compete for the Gee-Gees this coming school year.

The university has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for all Gee-Gees varsity sports for the 2021-22 season.

According to the vaccination policy on the Gee-Gees website, student-athletes are required to have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 1, 2021. Vaccination verification information will be required to be submitted as part of the annual medical pre-participation form that is submitted by a student-athlete.

All Gee-Gees student-athletes must receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

Students who do not comply will be removed from the team's roster and lose access to all team and individual training, competition or any Varsity Integrated Support Systems.

"At each stage of the process (One dose and/or Two doses), our medical team will contact student-athletes who do not have required doses to discuss their situation," said the Gee-Gees on the team website.

The University of Ottawa is also requiring all students living in residence to be vaccinated for the school year.

On Thursday, the University of Toronto announced all varsity sports student-athletes will be required to receive a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to participate.