University of Ottawa to hold first in-person spring convocation since start of pandemic

The University of Ottawa says its spring convocation ceremony will take place in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 9,000 students will gather with families, instructors, and more will gather at the Shaw Centre from June 6 to 10 to celebrate graduations.

Masks will be mandatory at the convocation ceremonies.

The university will be awarding honourary doctorates to nine people, including Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches. Posthumous degrees to the families of Alma Oladi, who died aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, and student-athlete Francis Perron, who died unexpectedly in September.

Other honourary degree recipients are: