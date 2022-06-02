University of Ottawa to hold first in-person spring convocation since start of pandemic
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The University of Ottawa says its spring convocation ceremony will take place in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 9,000 students will gather with families, instructors, and more will gather at the Shaw Centre from June 6 to 10 to celebrate graduations.
Masks will be mandatory at the convocation ceremonies.
The university will be awarding honourary doctorates to nine people, including Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches. Posthumous degrees to the families of Alma Oladi, who died aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, and student-athlete Francis Perron, who died unexpectedly in September.
Other honourary degree recipients are:
-
Shooting in Mississauga leaves one person critically injuredA male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Thursday night.
-
Grand Manan residents bring bank fight to N.B. legislatureA group of Grand Manan residents were on the mainland of New Brunswick Thursday as part of their struggle to keep the island's only bank branch open.
-
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Corktown: paramedicsA man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto's Corktown area, paramedics say.
-
'The solutions are out there': National housing crisis top of mind for mayors at municipalities conferenceCanada’s mayors and municipality leaders have congregated in Regina for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference this week.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in communityMounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Woman loses fight to remove her lawsuit from Laurentian's CCAA processA woman who says she was a victim of sexual assault decades ago at the University of Sudbury has lost her court battle to separate her case from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
Londoners cast their ballots, but not without hiccups early onVoting day in London has not been without complications. As polls opened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, some voters found themselves unable to cast their ballots.
-
New to-scale solar system model in Lethbridge is out of this worldThe Lethbridge Astronomy Society, along with multiple local partners, have come together to create a new, to-scale model of the solar system.
-
Destroyed truck from fatal impaired driving crash a stark visual reminder says MADD CalgaryThe red Ford F-150 is badly torn up, the pedals nearly touching the front of the driver's seat, the seat belts and doors cut open and away to allow first responders in to save two lives.