The University of Regina has named Jeff Keshen as the institution’s eighth president and vice-chancellor.

Keshen, who is currently the vice-president of the Grenfell Campus at Memorial University in Newfoundland, will start in Regina on July 1, 2021.

“Dr. Keshen’s background as an academic, researcher, and administrator – as well as his commitment advancing the University’s mission of teaching, research and community service – will serve the University well into its 50th anniversary in 2024 and beyond,” said Roger Brandvold, chair of the University of Regina’s Board of Governors, in a press release.

Keshen has experience working as an instructor, researcher and senior administrator at Mount Royal University, the University of Ottawa and the University of Calgary.

“I look forward to getting to know the university community – as well as Regina and Saskatchewan – and building on a solid foundation of success,” Keshen said in a press release.

Thomas Chase, who has been the university’s interim president and vice-chancellor since former president Vianne Timmons left the university in 2019, will continue the role until June 30, 2021.