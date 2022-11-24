The University of Regina (U of R) performed a live reading of John Milton’s poem “Paradise Lost” on Thursday.

It took 20 readers and 12 hours to complete what many consider one of the greatest poems in the English language. The epic poem spans 12 books.

“It’s meant as an experiential learning opportunity for students so that they can hear the whole Milton’s poem … and it really helps bring the poem alive, “said Jeanne Shami, the organizer and English professor at the University of Regina.

Students, faculty members and Regina Little Theatre members took turns reading.

Elizabeth Beke is one of the students who got the opportunity to perform the part of the story.

“I really think the texts are important because it discusses the issue regarding free will,” she said.

The poem tells the biblical tale of the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

“In Paradise Lost with Adam and Eve, they need to discover and rethink if they should continue on and what decisions they should make. There is still hope for a brighter future and I think as students, we need to have that hope too,” Beke said.

David Barnard, the former president of the U of R, was among the special guests who came from Manitoba to narrate the story.

The theatre space was illuminated with a green light for better reading in a dark and special atmosphere.

“The community part of the experience is the most important thing I think,” said Troni Grande, the organizer and English professor at the University of Regina.